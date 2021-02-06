It's Weekend ka Vaar yet again and it's that time of the week when Salman Khan schools the contestants after seeing their behaviour and antics inside the house. With finale in just two weeks, every contestant inside the house has upped their game, from abusing to instigating to poking and throwing and damaging the house property.

The week went by was chaotic and everyone who has been an avid follower of the reality show much has witnessed that each and every housemate has picked up petty issues and made a mountain of a mole, and if all that wasn't enough, they even pulled their fellow contestants down. This has not only irked the fans but even host Salman Khan, who diligently goes through every week's episode before he starts to shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar.

And once again in tonight's episode host, Salman Khan will be fuming in anger at the inmates and will grill them for their behaviour.

Here's everything that will be happening on Saturday and Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan tells the makers to open the main door and angrily tells her to QUIT

In the promo, Salman calls Rakhi in the Bigg Boss theatre, and there, he tells her in that she has lately been going overboard in the name of entertainment. He also reminds her that while he has always supported her, he is not a fan of the entertainment she thinks she has been delivering. Upon hearing this and seeing Salman's rage over Rakhi's move, the housemates are left shocked.

Salman will get angry and yell at her, "Maine humesha support Kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar Aap Apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok Sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please Darwaza khol dijiye.

(I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it at all. If you cannot check yourself and stop yourself from crossing the limit, you may simply walk out of the house right now)."

Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You accuse people, question their characters),"

As Salman says, Rakhi tries to explain herself, "Bolna Sahi Nahi hai sir but (It is wrong to say but)."

He then asks for the main gate to be opened for Rakhi. Everyone is shell shocked while Nikki is heard saying, "Baap re (Oh, God)!".

Salman Khan then reprimands the inmates

Saturday's episode opens with Salman getting angry with one and all in the house. He yells at them for blaming each other to behave the way they do, for content and footage.

Salman will be seen saying, "Aapke emotions emotions, inke emotions content?" (Your emotions are emotions, but someone else's emotions are content) as Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen wiping her tears. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be seen lowering their head.

He also says, "Lokhandwala, tum Kaha se Chand se aye ho (Where have you come from, the moon)?"

In Friday night's episode, Nikki Tamboli called Rakhi's makeup brand a "Lokhandwala brand" for the unversed.

Watch the viode below:

Aly Goni will be apologising to Salman, but Salman in angrily says, "Shut up! "Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke Andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar Raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho Rahi hai ghar ke andar, aaplog bol rahe hai aur wahi hum log dikha rahe hain (Shut up! Why do we hear that 'you are doing this for content'? Am I doing this for content? May content go to hell. We show what you guys ask us to do, the activities that occur in this house)."

Towards the end, Salman Khan will be saying, "I am done".

Team Radhe heads to Big Boss to make a special announcement

Salman Khan's co-stars from their upcoming film Radhe, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda will take the stage to lighten up the house's mood and perk up the housemates. After some fun and dance, Randeep and Salman roast Arshi Khan wherein Randeep ask her to introduce each housemate with a unique Urdu word, and the results are hilarious!

Watch the fun, dance masti below: