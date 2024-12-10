Remarks of Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Hindutva triggered an intense debate as various groups condemned the "derogatory" statement. Some groups filed complaints with the police against Iltija Mufti for hurting the sentiments of the people.

While a Kashmiri Pandit organization, namely 'Youth 4 Panun Kashmir,' said that a police complaint has been filed against Iltija Mufti for her alleged derogatory and inflammatory remarks against Lord Rama and the Hindus, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu against the PDP leader.

Vithal Chowdhary, President of "Youth 4 Panun Kashmir" (Y4PK) has filed a police complaint against Iltija Mufti for her derogatory tweet against Lord Rama, the Hindu faith, and Hindus.

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal condemned Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, over her "derogatory" remarks about Hindutva and Lord Ram while accusing the former Chief Minister of trying to launch her political career by attacking Hindu beliefs and Shri Ram.

Iltija dubs Hindutva "a disease"

Two days ago, Iltija Mufti posted a video on social media platform X in which she remarked, "Even Lord Ram will bow his head in helplessness and shame after seeing all this that minor Muslim children are being beaten with chappals using his name just because they refused to take the name of Ram."

She went on to call Hindutva 'a disease' that had "affected millions of Indians and tarnished the name of Lord."

Ram the deity must hang his head in shame & watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name. Hindutva is a disease thats afflicted millions of Indians & sullied a Gods name. https://t.co/NPpUBdYs2m — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) December 7, 2024

After her remarks generated debate, she further stated, "Much outrage over my tweet & also whataboutery about Islam. The senseless violence that's been carried out in the name of Islam is what caused Islamophobia in the first place. Today Hinduism (not Hindutva) also finds itself in a similar situation where it's being used & abused to lynch & persecute minorities. Let's call a spade a spade."

J&K VHP's working president condemns Iltija's remarks

Rajesh Gupta, working president of Jammu and Kashmir Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly condemned the "irresponsible" statement of Iltija Mufti.

Gupta said that after getting a crushing defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the PDP leader got frustrated and was trying to remain in the limelight just to give such a derogatory statement. Gupta said that the statement of Iltija Mufti amounts to hurting the religious sentiments of people.

"It is the nefarious political plan of the PDP leader. J&K Police must take suo moto cognizance of Itlija Mufti's statement and registered a case against her for hurting the religious sentiments of people," he said.

Complaint filed against Iltija

Vithal Chowdhary, President of Y4PK, lodged the complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell in Delhi, accusing Mufti of issuing statements that are offensive, incite communal discord, and deliberately insult religious sentiments.

The complaint invokes Sections 302, 325, and 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Another prominent Kashmiri Pandit group, Roots in Kashmir (RIK), has expressed strong support for Y4PK's actions. RIK spokesperson Amit Raina described Iltija Mufti as a "habitual offender" and pledged the organization's full assistance to ensure legal action is taken.

Y4PK has urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, remove the allegedly offensive content under Section 69A of the IT Act, and initiate strict legal proceedings against Mufti. "Our organization, along with allies such as RIK, remains committed to advocating for justice and safeguarding the sanctity of all religious beliefs in India," stated a Y4PK spokesperson.