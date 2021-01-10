At least four people were killed and two others severely injured in a shooting rampage in the US state of Illinois, a media report said, adding the suspect was shot and killed by the police.

The NBC Chicago report said the first shooting took place at a pharmacy in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man, Xinhua news agency reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect managed to flee and shot another three people dead during his escape.

In an IHOP restaurant in Evanston, he took a woman hostage, who was later shot by the suspect and has since been hospitalised.

A 15-year-old girl, who was shot in the head, was rushed to the hospital and is now in critical condition.

Local police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, whose motives for the shooting spree remain unknown.

(With inputs from IANS)