Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan are back at it again, both of them have once again locked horns. As MC Stan is the new caption of the house, the rapper had the privilege to nominate one of the contestants and without any further ado, Stan named Tina as the first person he would like to nominate. This irked Shalin and the two not only got into an ugly spat during the nomination but also hurled abuses at each other.

Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan are at loggerheads once again!

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 16 was shared on the official social media handles of Colors.

The clip shows the new captain of the house MC Stan nominating Tina Datta, the actress wasn't pleased after sharing her name and lashed out at Stan, she even pointed out his jewellery and the two got into a verbal spat. Within a span of a few seconds, Shalin interrupted their conversation and defended Tina.

Not only did they argue, but also hurled abuses at each other. Shalin and Stan were about to engage in a physical fight but housemates intervened to avoid things getting worse between the two.

While Shalin was defending Tina, MC Stan told Shalin "ek lafa marunga tujhe" (I will give you one tight slap). Shalin told Stan, "Tereko maar dunga yahin khade khade (I will slap you)." Shalin and Tina were standing behind a makeshift wall during the nomination task.

In a fit of anger, Stan walked towards Shalin, and yelled at him, "Ma-baap pe mat ja (don't talk about my parents)." When Shalin told Stan that he had started the fight, Stan told him in Hindi, "All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?"

Fans came out in support of MC Stan and slammed Shalin Bhanot for interfering in the nomination task.

For the unversed, MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De are the new captains of the house.