Ever since the news of one of the most loved reality TV shows Bigg Boss 16 getting an extension has surfaced online, the makers and housemates are leaving no stone unturned to engage the audiences. With each passing day, contestants bring up some or the other issue and enter into a massive argument leading to a war of words.

BB fans who have been watching the show since day one know contestant Shalin Bhanot's love for chicken. He has time and again emphasised that his doctor has advised him that he needs a certain amount of protein, for which he is often asking for extra chicken from Bigg Boss in the ration.

Shalin, Tina and Archana have a verbal tiff over cooking chicken.

This time, Shalin Bhanot complained that despite his deteriorating health condition, Archana did not cook chicken for Shalin. Reacting to the same, Archana Gautam says she has not come into the house to serve chicken to Shalin. Archana's harsh words didn't go down well with Tina as the actress slammed Archana for talking rudely with Shalin.

The official handle of Colors shared the promo of Bigg Boss 16 where we can see Archana and Tina getting into a verbal spat over chicken.

The promo opened with Archana, Tina and Shalin talking in the kitchen area. Tina said to Shalin, "Saaf dil se khaana banakar khilaya hi nhi hai (she has not made food with a clean heart)." Archana replied, "Acha, aaj assi din hogye hai, aasi din se saaf mann se hi khana bana rahi hoon mai (I have been making food with good intentions only for so many days now)."

To which, Shalin said, "Archana aap health pe kaise laa sakte hai (How can you bring someone's health as matter of fight)?" Archana said, "Kya kar sakte hai, health aisi hi hai, yaha pe health chicken se judi hoti hai, kya kare (What can be done, at Bigg Boss's house health is connected to this chicken only)."

Archana said, "Naukar hoon, tere liye aayi hoon yaha? Tu lekar aaya hai yaha ghar se (Am I your servant, have I come for you, did you bring me here from my house)?"

Tina then said, "Tu tu kari karke mere se baat mat kar, woh aapki hai upbringing meri nhi (Don't talk to me in this language, this is your upbringing, not mine)."

Fans react

Reacting to the kitchen drama fans slammed Tina for supporting Shalin. While some were of the view that Archana is right.

A user, "Tinaa ko itna pyar aara h to khud bnaye chicken apne murge k liye." (Tina should make the chicken for Shalin).

Another mentioned, " Archana is not anyone's Naukri and she is right. Pyar se bolo, izaat se boli bichari kar degi (she should talk politely with her) she has an issue with her voice so people think she is fighting all her mudda has been to the point yes she gets carried away in anger and arguments but she has improved a lot. It was sad to see her cry and shiv was consoling her. I never thought would say this but they are real."

Third mentioned, "Ohhh goddddd Archana this is toooo muchhhh now u should stop all the kitchen drama."

The fourth mentioned, "To be honest agar Shalin ko itta hi chicken imp h he must know how to cook.. cooking should never be gender specific."

"Hey bhagwan, phir khaana... ab irritating lag raha hai dekhna sirf khana khana (Oh God, they are fighting over food again, it is getting irritated), : mentioned another.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik has left the house to fulfil professional commitments.