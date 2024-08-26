Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra never fail to serve relationship gaols. The truly, madly, deeply in love, are often spotted together during events and dinner dates.

On Sunday, Kiara Advano and Sidharth Malhotra along with Kiara's father were seen enjoying an intimate dinner. It so happened that Kiara's father was drunk and Sidharth forbade him from driving the car. A video also shows Sidharth holding Kiara's hands, as she too seemingly was drunk.

'I'll drive, you've had a drink'

Several videos and pictures surfaced online as the couple headed out.

A clip that has gone viral shows, Sidharth holding Kiara's hand, and he is also seen telling his father-in-law that he will drive.

A video that has gone viral shows Sidharth telling Kiara's father Do you want me to drive? I'll drive. You've had a drink?"

Sidharth then told Kiara to sit inside the car, while his father-in-law, was seated in the passenger seat, and Sidharth drove the car.

For the date night, Sidharth wore a black shirt and white-toned pants, while Kiara wore a short white one-piece which had a plunging neckline.

Sidharth was showered his praise as he handled the situation easily and was responsible enough to take care of it.

Sidharth and Kiara began dating while filming for their film, Shershaah. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023.