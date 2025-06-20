Kajol is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film - 'Maa'. Kajol plays a protective mother, set out to shield her daughter from the clutches of horror and mythology. The actress, who is a mother in real life too, has said that she used to be a protective mother and that she is not anymore. The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actress said that she is much cooler and calmer now.

Warning for trolls

However, when it comes to trolls targeting her kids; Kajol has a stern warning. In an interview with HT, talking about how she deals with trolls targeting Nysa and Yug; Kajol had a sharp warning. "Well, I would say don't come in front of my car, otherwise I'll drive over you," she quipped.

Further talking about her parenting style, Kajol said that she used to be like the parent in 'Helicopter Eela' but she isn't anymore. She further mentioned how she tries to make Nysa and Yug understand that the trolls or those comments are just a fraction of what's out there. She also advises her kids to focus on the positives instead.

Supporting kids

"I keep telling them, 'It's just 1% or 0.1% of people who are talking like that'. I don't even know if they are even real, to be honest. You don't know how much of it is real. You have to concentrate on the good," Kajol said.

"If you have a thousand comments, you will have 999 saying 'she is amazing', 'she is beautiful'. So much love they get, so many blessings they get. Concentrate on that and don't think too much about all these people. That's all you can do," she further added.