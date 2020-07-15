Ileana D'Cruz may have been in a limited limelight, but the diva never fails to give sleepless nights to her fans with her sexy snapshots on social media. And yet again, the actress has set the temperatures soaring with her hot throwback bikini pictures showing off her envious figure.

Relaxing by the pool, Ileana was seen wearing a colourful bikini soaking under the scorching sun. The actress was undoubtedly looking hot while flaunting her toned body. Sharing a few photos from her vacation, she wrote, "Tb to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed."

Issues accepting her body

Ileana had earlier revealed that she has always had issues accepting her body the way it is. At the same time, the 33-year-old actress had claimed that she is in a happier space right now, and that she respects her body a lot more than before.

During an interview with IANS, Ileana D'Cruz had said, "I have always had issues accepting my body the way it is. I have finally come to a place maybe where I am learning to like it how it is. I am respecting it a lot more and taking care of it a lot more. And I think it is showing, so I am happier right now."

Fitness tips

Ileana, who returned to the Bollywood screen after a hiatus with the multistarrer Pagalpanti, also shared diet and fitness tips with fans. "There are times when I workout like crazy, for months. I lose weight and look great. Then, I give it up for a while. I have realised that if you change your lifestyle completely, it makes a difference. Earlier I used to spend so much time in the gym and did not focus as much on what I was eating. I have realised that ninety percent of what you look like is your diet. So, you need to eat well. Invest in a good nutritionist if possible. Eat clean, eat well. That's what I try and do as much as possible now. I am very careful about what I am eating. Keep a check on how much sugar you consume daily."