Ileana D'Cruz has been trying to divert her mind by keeping herself busy with certain activities ever since she broke up with long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Before lockdown, the actress was seen attending several events and making public appearances. After lockdown, she has been keeping herself busy with her workout and sometimes interacting with her fans on social media.

However, there have been many times when her fans pissed her off with their obnoxious questions. And yet again, Ileana came across a fan who asked her about her current relationship status.

During her recent interaction with fans on Instagram, a fan asked Ileana, "Are you single or in a relationship?" Ileana was no new to such kind of personal questions about her. She immediately gave the fan a befitting reply saying, "Well, aren't we nosey?" to show what was going through her mind while answering the said question.

Ileana might be pretty reserved when it comes to talking about her personal life but sometimes the actress has candidly spoken about things to the people who she feels comfortable with.

'Sex has nothing to do with love'

When Shibani Dandekar asked Ileana on The Love, Laugh, Live show to shed some light on her earlier statement that 'Sex has nothing to do with love', the actress said that one should enjoy sex but there has to be some emotions to it.

"Maybe it was taken out of context. Maybe I read some quotes that I have apparently said something like I've said that I enjoy having sex and I have sex as a workout. I am like, that just sounds wrong. I mean, I think you should enjoy sex but, there has to be some amount of emotion to do it. Sex is fantastic when you are in love. Because then it is two souls," Ileana D'Cruz said.

Ileana also spoke about her heartbreak phase and said that she's now concentrating more on herself, goes off sugar, works out well. She further said that one should always find a scope to work on themselves.