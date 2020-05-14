Actress Ileana D'Cruz flaunts perfect washboard abs in her new post on social media.
Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she posted a boomerang video of herself showcasing her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants.
On the image, she wrote: "Post workout sweaty jiggle."
Ileana had recently shared that she cut her hair amid lockdown.
She shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses.
On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.