Congratulations are in order as most of the actresses are all set to embrace motherhood in the coming months or days. After a successful professional stint, the celebs are soon going to enter a new phase of life and are cherishing joy with the world through special announcements and appearances.

If telly world is filled with good news, Bollywood actresses are also soon going to embrace motherhood.

From Sana Khan, Dipika Kakar, Disha Parmar, and Ileana D'Cruz: let's take a look at the actresses who are set to welcome their bundle of joy!

Ishita Dutta

Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth are set to embrace parenthood in the coming days. Ishita has been spotted with a baby bump a lot many times. The celebrity couple hosted a beautiful traditional as well as modern baby shower ahead of Ishita's due date.

The couple got married in 2017 and it is going to be their first child.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

TV's power couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim took to social media and shared a beautiful reel sharing the happiest news as they are soon to enter the newest phase of life. After her first trimester, the couple announced in January this year that they are going to become parents soon. Their post on Instagram read, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai...Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."

Last month during Eid the actress shared a family picture on her social media. The couple are spotted coming out of the clinic and Dipika often greets the paparazzi.

The couple took nuptial vows in 2018.

Disha Parmar

Earlier, this month power couple, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to social media to announce they are set to become parents for the first time. The couple had shared a picture from their maternity photoshoot along with the baby announcement. Now, Rahul Vaidya and Disha have taken to Instagram Reels to share a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the photoshoot.

On Saturday, sharing the BTS video, the couple wrote in the caption, "This video needs no caption... just (face holding back tears emojis)."

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple married in July 2021.

Pregnant Disha Parmar is shooting forwith Nakuul Mehta.

Sana Khan

Former actress, Sana Khan and Gujarat-based businessman husband, Anas Saiyad are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Former actor Sana Khan during an interview with a TV channel revealed that they are expecting their first child in June end of this year. Sana said, "I am very happy, I am looking forward to it. Emotionally, I have had many ups and downs during this journey. I am waiting to have my baby in my arms."

This is their first child who will be born in the month of Hajj. Sana Khan got married in 2020. The actress was last seen with her husband at Baba Siddique's Iftar party.

Ileana D'Cruz

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, has been actively sharing her pregnancy journey sharing pictures from her maternity diaries the actress shared stings of pictures flaunting her baby bump.

The actress announced her pregnancy in April this year. Sharing this picture, Ileana wrote in her caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The actress was part of Katrina's birthday celebrations in the Maldives last year.

Upasana Kamineni

Pan India star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The couple hosted a beautiful baby shower at a seaside resort in Dubai in the month of April, and also in the same month, they kept a traditional baby shower for their close family and friends in India.

Not just family, Ram Charan and Upasana invited their friends including tennis player Sania Mirza and singer Kanika Kapoor. Pushpa star Allu Arjun also blessed the couple.

Upasana Kamineni shared pictures from the baby shower on her Instagram stories. Some of the photos with family members include her father-in-law Megastar Chiranjeevi. Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan tied the knot in 2012. They are all set to welcome their first child. Talking about the choice to become a mother, Upasana, the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, had said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it's the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves. It was our mutual decision."

Pankhuri Awasthy

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are set to embrace parenthood. Pankhuri and Gautam posted an animated reel announcing the good news, they wrote, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes". Reported the couple are set to welcome twins.

The duo got married in 2018. This is their first child.