Ileana D'Cruz is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The Happy Ending actress took to social media and dropped a post confirming the rumours of her pregnancy. Ileana will soon be welcoming her second child with husband, Michael Dolan. The couple already has a son they named Koa Phoenix.

Ileana shared a picture of her midnight snack and an antacid for her fans and followers. She further captioned the post, "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant." And with this, the Pagalpanti confirmed her second pregnancy. Back in January this year, Ileana had shared a video montage where fans could see her holding a pregnancy test kit for a fleeting second.

The hint

The diva had then captioned the post, "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here's hoping 2025 is all that and so much more (sic)." Ileana's first child, Koa Phenix Dolan, was born on August 1, 2023. Ileana had held an Ask Me Anything session where she answered several questions thrown at her through her fans and followers.

Introducing her husband

When a fan asked, "How you single parenting your child?", the talented actress wrote, "I'm not." In another post, she shared a picture with husband, Michal and wrote, "And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore."