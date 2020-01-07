IIT Kanpur has issued the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for MSc 2020 or JAM 2020 examination on Tuesday, January 7. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official site of IIT JAM 2020 - jam.iitk.ac.in.

The Joint Admission Test for M.Sc 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 2020, at various centres across India. The results will be announced on March 20, 2020.

The IIT JAM exam will be conducted in two sessions - Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I exam for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper-II for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Follow these simple steps to download IIT JAM 2020 admit card: