The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) has achieved 100 per cent summer placements by securing 567 offers for 562 students of postgraduate in management (PGP) and PGP in agri-business management.

The highest stipend stood at Rs 3.4 lakh per month, while the average was Rs 1.3 lakh per month.

According to an official release from IIM-L, 41 per cent students got a stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh and above. The median stipend stood at Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

Students saw summer placements across roles in consulting, finance, general management, IT/analytics, marketing, and operations with top recruiters from across the country.

The over 140 recruiters included many new ones too.

Legacy recruiters included Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Avendus Capital, Axis Bank, Bain & Company, BofA Securities, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Coca Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Disney Star, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Google, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JP Morgan Chase, Kearney, MasterCard Advisors, McKinsey & Company, Media.net, Microsoft, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Procter & Gamble, PwC and Tata, among others.

First-time recruiters included Air Asia, Alliance Bernstein, Arthur D Little, Atlassian, Barclays, CDC Group and Kimberly Clark among others.

