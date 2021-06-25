The QS Executive MBA Rankings has come up with its annual list of top institutes around the world offering the best EMBA courses. India's prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has made not only made it to the global list, but ranked the best in India.

IIM-B secured the 39th spot globally, making it the only Indian institute to be listed in the Quacquarelli Symonds' top 100. IIMB topped the list in India with a respectable score of 61.8 for its Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM). The institute secured the tenth spot in the Asia-Pacific category.

How are institutes ranked?

The QS Executive MBA Rankings are based on career outcomes, diversity, employer reputation, executive profile and thought leadership. Each of the parameters holds a certain percentage that contributes to the overall score. The employer reputation carries 30 percent, leadership 25 percent, career outcomes hold 20 percent, executive profile holds 15 percent and diversity holds the rest of the 10 percent.

In the case of IIM-B, its programme scored well on career outcomes, employer reputation and thought leadership, the institute said in a statement. IIMB made it to the list after QS' evaluation of 176 global EMBA programmes globally.

Best EMBA institutes

Here's a look at the best EMBA programmes offered by reputed institutes around the world.

HEC Paris' Executive MBA The Wharton School's MBA for executives IESE Business School's Global Executive MBA MIT Sloan School of Management's Executive MBA Said Business School's Executive MBA The University of Chicago Booth School of Business' Executive MBA INSEAD's global Executive MBA London Business School's Executive MBA Esade Ramon Llull University's Executive MBA Haas School of Business' Executive MBA

Top 10 EMBAs in Asia Pacific