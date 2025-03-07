All eyes are on IIFA 2025 as it marks its 25th year. One of Bollywood's most prestigious awards, the IIFA, annually recognises and felicitates talent in cinema. This year's IIFA Awards kicked off in Mumbai with a star-studded press conference attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and several other prominent figures. The main event will take place in Jaipur.

This year holds special significance as IIFA celebrates its silver jubilee. For those unfamiliar, the first leg of IIFA 2025 will be hosted in Jaipur as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations before traveling across India. The festivities will culminate in London, the city where IIFA was first held 25 years ago. However, as a tribute to its roots, IIFA chose to begin its milestone celebrations in India.

Several celebrities have already been spotted at Jaipur airport, arriving for the grand weekend of IIFA. Among them are Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karishma Tanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

On Friday evening, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his team, arrived in Jaipur for the event. As soon as he stepped out of the airport, fans thronged him and started screaming his name, "Shah Rukh! Shah Rukh!" Despite the crowd, the superstar took a moment to greet his fans, waving and blowing flying kisses before getting into his car.

SRK's new look

SRK was seen wearing an outfit from Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X, paired with a blue bag. However, it was his striking new hairdo that grabbed everyone's attention. His hair, styled in a messy look with blonde and brown highlights, left fans gushing, speculating that the makeover might be for his upcoming film, King.

While SRK attempted to avoid the paparazzi, his team even dodged photogs and shielded him by covering his face with an umbrella.

On the other hand, his new look sparked mixed reactions. While many fans loved it, others expressed concern, calling it dull and unusual for the actor.

A user wrote, "He had short hair just a month ago. Does he wear a wig or extensions?"

Another mentioned, " He looks dull and aged."

IIFA itinerary

For its first leg, the celebrations will be held at the JECC (Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre) from March 7 to 9.

March 7: Day one of the event will host 'The Journey of Women in Cinema' Panel, which will focus on the role of women in cinema. Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga will discuss their journeys, experiences and challenges in the film industry.

March 8: On the second day, there will be a press conference and Digital Awards. Featuring the biggest Bollywood stars, it will mark the inaugural edition of the IIFA Digital Awards.

March 9: The grand finale is for the IIFA Awards Night and the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Sholay. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, the cast of Sholay, will be honoured for their contributions to the legendary movie. There will also be the IIFA Awards Night, where the finest talents of Bollywood will be honoured.