Since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced that they would soon be embracing parenthood, the couple has been frequently spotted around the city. They are often seen flying to Delhi or returning to Mumbai.

On Thursday evening, the duo was once again spotted at the airport. A video that has now gone viral shows Sidharth holding Kiara's hand tightly, not letting go even for a moment as they walked into the airport.

Pregnant Kiara Advani holds Sidharth Malhotra's hand tight while he shields her from paparazzi flashlights

Another clip captures a pregnant Kiara holding Sidharth's hand as he shields her from the camera flashlights. The doting husband ensures she stays close to him throughout. At one point, Sidharth appears visibly irritated with the paparazzi for continuously flashing lights and zooming in on them as they exit their car and walk inside. He gestures angrily, seemingly asking them to stop.

Meanwhile, a section of netizens pointed out that ever since Kiara announced her pregnancy, she has been frequently traveling between Mumbai and Delhi. Some expressed concern, suggesting that the soon-to-be mother should take more rest.

A user commented, "They should give them some privacy..."

Another added, "Can't wait for Baby Malhotra!"

Kiara is acing maternity fashion as she opted for a relaxed white printed shirt paired with matching trousers. Sidharth complemented her in a casual blue T-shirt, ivory trousers, a grey jacket, and a dark blue cap. The couple also wore sunglasses and face masks, keeping their interaction with the media minimal.

Kiara and Sidharth to welcome first child this year

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks, captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives." Since then, the couple has been keeping a low profile, making rare appearances together.

Work Front

Kiara has exited from Don 3. However, there has been no offical confirmation about the same. Reports suggest that the search for a new female lead is already underway.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and is also set to appear in War 2. Sidharth, on the other hand, is gearing up for Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor.