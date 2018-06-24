International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2018 is being held at Bangkok, Thailand. The mega event like every other year will be marked by some power-packed performances by several Bollywood stars.

Although IIFA 2018 has been skipped by many big stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra among others, a number of popular celebrities have turned up to add flamboyance and spark to the awards show.

While Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh entertained the audience with their comic timings, Kartik Aaryan took the stage by storm with his first performance. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shook legs on the popular Tiger Zinda Hai track – Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat.

After Kartik, Varun Dhawan enthralled the audience with his lively dance on the song Tamma Tamma. The two stars certainly set the mood of the event with their moves.