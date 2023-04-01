The last two decades have witnessed a steady decline of traditional artisans in the country, as skilling and knowledge sharing between generations dwindles. The children of the artisans are making non-artisinal career choices. The result is the fast disappearing traditional skillsets, as well as the crafts the traditional artisans, were experts in.

Recognizing the need for a strong initiative to revive this dwindling heritage and save the disappearing skillsets as well as the handcrafted products, the Indian Institute of Interior Designers, Bengaluru Regional Chapter (IIID BRC) is collaborating with the Art of Living, which has been working to revive traditional arts, crafts and weaves from across the country over the last decade and a half through its division Madhurya Creations and recently the handmade Athangudi tiles under its Sri Sri Rural Development Program (SSRDP).

Besides the traditional arts and crafts, SSRDP also runs a skilling program in multiple segments such as electrical, solar energy, carpentry, plumbing, where youth is trained and certified under the National Skill Development Council (NSDC) to permit direct employment in the construction industry as skilled workers.

IIID BRC along with a team of 30 practicing architects of Bengaluru visited Art of Living International Centre to explore ways to collaborate and revive the country's fast disappearing heritage arts and crafts as well as construction methodologies, besides enabling strong skilling of construction workers to address the low skill base that is currently dogging the industry.

Speaking about the initiative, Architect Kavita Sastry, Chairperson, IIID BRC, stated, "The current level of skilled workers in the construction industry does not match the burgeoning requirement, causing serious concern as it directly impacts the quality of construction as well as the utilities installed. It is commendable that Art of Living has taken up this initiative along with NSDC to skill youth for the construction industry. It is important for organisations such as IIID to support such initiatives and take it up on a larger scale so as to increase the skill base in the construction industry."

Talking about the revival of heritage crafts and skills, she added, "As an Interior Designers' organisation, we look to extend all support and work closely to revive our fast disappearing heritage, which would soon slip into the record books unless the right steps are taken. We look forward to taking this initiative on a larger scale in the coming months to make a difference."

Applauding the initiative, Air Cmde (Retd) R N Merani, Chairman SSRDP stated, "Such support is required to ensure the skill base amongst the youth is increased and this is especially pertinent in the construction industry where we expect the demand for skilled workers to boom in the coming years. Reviving athangudi tiles is also something that needs support from everyone. We look forward to an active participation with IIID BRC to successfully take forward such revival and the skilling of workers."

Bharathy Harish, Director, Madhurya Creations welcomed the participation of IIID BRC to address the revival of the fast-disappearing heritage arts and crafts and the skilled craftspeople. "Whether it is the age-old weaves, Tanjore, Pichwai paintings, Athangudi tiles and many more, it is important that architects and interior designers support their use in the interiors to keep alive these traditional arts. We hope, with this initiative of IIID BRC, we will see a revival in the market for these traditional arts and crafts."

The architects visited the Athangudi tiles manufacturing unit. Some of them also tried their hand in making a few tiles. The walk through the skill centre facility culminated in the architects holding discussions on the possible areas of collaboration and action points to take forward that ensures tangible outcomes from the visit.