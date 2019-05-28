Iggy Azalea has finally spoken up about her topless pictures going viral! And she is a ball of negative emotions. The rapper did not expect her pictures from the GQ magazine photoshoot to be leaked, worse, to find itself on social media. Revealing that those pictures were taken during the 2016 GQ magazine photoshoot, Azalea revealed how the leak has affected her.

In a now deleted post, Azalea explained, "A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity." She further added, "I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures."

Iggy definitely didn't expect some of the topless pictures to be leaked. "There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I'm surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected."So far GQ magazine has not commented on the said controversy.

Azalea's post continued, "Today Im a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things," she described and added, "Not solely because I did not consent to this – but also because of the vile way people have reacted. A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up."

Since the incident, Iggy has deactivated her social media accounts as it would further fuel more concerns for her. However, as her final statement to everyone, she wrote, "If you've ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I'm going though [sic]. It's like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting [sic] your relationships & people who matter most too. It's important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life."

Various celebrities have been a target of cybercrime. However, it is concerning that a reputed fashion magazine has found itself amid such a controversy.