Indian Film Festival of Melborune (IFFM) 2019 happened on Thursday in the presence of several popular Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu among many others. Celebrities from other film industries also were present at the big event.

IFFM 2019 awards has been hosted by Karan Tacker. The IFFM 2019 awards night witnessed some fun moments alongside honouring the stalwarts of the film industry.

Here is the list of winners of IFFM 2019 awards:

Winner of IFFM Short Film Competition 2019: My Name is Mohammed and Raghad, We Don't Exist Anymore by Ali Mousawi.

Winner of IFFM Best Short Film Competition 2019: Be my Brother by Genevieve Clay.

Diversity Award: Director Onir

Karan Johar received an award to celebrate 20 years of all time favourite film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

IFFM 2019 Best Director award: Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun. (Nominations were: Abhishek Chaubey for Sonchiriya, Jahnu Barua for Bhoga Khirikee, Praveen Morchhale for Widow of Silence, Rima Das for Bulbul Can Singh, Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun, Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy).

IFFM 2019 Best Actor award: Vijay Sethupati. (Nominations were: Amitabh Bachchan for Badla, Aayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle, Namdev Gaurav for Namdev Bhau – in search of Silence, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal for Uri-The Surgical Strike and Vijay Sethupati for Super Deluxe).

IFFM 2019 Best Actress Award: Tabu (Nominations were: Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy, Jigmet Dewa Lhamo for Chuskit, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Rituparna Sengupta for Ahaa Re, Shilpi Marwaha for Widow of Silence, Tabu for Andhadhun and Zerifa Wahid for Bhoga Khirikee).

IFFM 2019 Best Indie Film: Bulbul Can Sing. (Nominations were: Bhoga Khirikee, Bhonsle, Bulbul Can Sing, Chuskit, Namdev Bhau – in search of Silence, The Gold-Laden Sheep & the Sacred Mountain, Widow of Silence).

IFFM Best Film Award 2019: Gully Boy (Nominations were: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Gully Boy, Sui Dhaaga and Super Deluxe).

IFFM2019 Excellence in Cinema award: Shah Rukh Khan