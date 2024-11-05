IFFI 2024 to honour Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay tribute to icons Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi for their contribution to Indian cinema.

The festival is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa and will feature events designed to celebrate these cinematic icons. In a special tribute to these superstars, IFFI will present restored versions of their timeless classics, offering audiences an enriched viewing experience of some of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema.

Raj Kapoor's classic film "Awaara," along with Tapan Sinha's moving work "Harmonium" and the cherished "Devadasu," featuring Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) will be restored at the festival. Additionally, audience will enjoy Hum Dono," which features the vocals of Mohammed Rafi.

In a statement, IFFI revealed, "The 55th IFFI's centenary celebrations are an homage to the enduring influence of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi on Indian cinema. By bringing together art, history, and interactive experiences, IFFI seeks to inspire future generations through the legacies of these luminaries. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of Indian cinema and honor the legends who continue to inspire audiences and creators worldwide."

In a special tribute, IFFI will unveil a unique My Stamp dedicated to these four luminaries, symbolizing their invaluable contributions to Indian culture and cinema along with special bilingual brochures, Caravan of Songs, A musical journey featuring 150 songs by Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi, and 75 songs associated with Tapan Sinha and ANR.

On the days dedicated to each cinematic icon, thematic activities such as quizzes will take place throughout the Entertainment Arena. Additionally, a sand art tribute to these legendary artists, created by renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik, will be on display as part of the centenary celebrations.

At the festival, Raj Kapoor will be feted November 24, ANR on November 22, Rafi on November 26, and Tapan Sinha on November 27.

(With inputs from IANS)