Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again has opened to mixed reviews, some have loved the film, while some slammed the makers for ruining the franchise by adding a Ramayana theme. Some even said that too many actors and a multi-starrer cast didn't add value, but rather make the film all the more mundane.

A section of netizens praised Deepika Padukone's cameo but some didn't like it and called her 'cringe'. Ranveer Singh's action and comic timing were also received dwell by the audiences.

And Salman Khan's fraction-of-second cameo didn't seem to impress many. While Arjun Kapoor received praise from Bobby Deol for Danger Lanka. Some didn't like his performance. For the unversed, this is the first film of Arjun as an antagonist.

A section of fans called Arjun Kapoor's role one more disaster, while some referred to him as Arjun Kapoor 2.0. Bobby Deol, took the industry by a storm with his performance last year in Animal as Abrar.

Bobby commented on a series of emojis on Arjun's post, to which Arjun replied by saying "Thank Abrar with love danger Lanka."

On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor shared a reel and series of reels praising his performance, he also penned a gratifying post thanking fans for their love and support. But things didn't go as expected, as special media users slammed Arjun Kapoor for praising himself.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn't disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again. Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey."

Some even pointed out that the positive reviews for Singham Again are paid and numbers are rigged.

A user wrote, "Even the cars used in the film have more expression."

Another wrote, "He is delusional and ignoring negative comments."

Cast

While Ajay Devgn returned as DCP Bajirao Singham along with Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh joined them as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and Simmba aka ACP Sangram Bhalerao. Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff are seen in special appearances. Jackie Shroff and Arjun are antagonists.