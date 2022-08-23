Alia Bhatt, who is often seen as the poster girl of nepotism, has finally broken her silence on the boycott trend in Bollywood which is taking a toll on the number game. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming release Brahmastra.

When asked about the same boycott trend, Alia Bhatt replied, "if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can't help it."

The video clip has gone viral leading to brutal trolling. In an interview with a leading tabloid, the actress said that she would prefer to shut the conversation down through her films. She further admitted that she feels very bad about being trolled on social media.

An excerpt from the interview reads, "But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi. So, who's having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can't help it. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am worth the space I occupy. How can I control where I am born? How can I control what my parents were doing? You want me to feel embarrassed for the hard work my father did. It comes easier to me, yes, but I am also working hard for the work that I got."

Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead is a fantasy drama. The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra--supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe--capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Planned as a trilogy as part of its cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Monni Roy too play pivotal roles.