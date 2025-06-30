The recent remarks by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale have ignited a significant political debate in India. Hosabale suggested that the words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' should be reconsidered in the Indian Constitution's Preamble, as they were added during the Emergency period. This has prompted a strong response from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who has vowed to oppose any attempts to alter the Constitution. Speaking in Bengaluru, Kharge emphasized the Congress party's commitment to defending the Constitution's integrity, stating, "If they are going to touch any word in the Constitution, we will fight tooth and nail."

The controversy stems from Hosabale's assertion that the terms 'Socialist' and 'Secular' were not part of the original Preamble drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He argued that these terms were added during the Emergency, a period marked by significant political upheaval. Hosabale's remarks have been met with widespread criticism from various political leaders, who view this as an attempt to undermine the foundational principles of the Indian Republic. Kharge, in his response, criticized Hosabale's stance, labeling him as a proponent of Manusmriti, an ancient legal text criticized for its regressive views on social hierarchy.

Kharge accused the RSS of opposing the values of socialism, secularism, liberty, equality, and fraternity, which are enshrined in the Constitution. He stated, "Dattatreya Hosabale is a man of Manusmriti. He doesn't want poor people to progress. What has been practised for thousands of years, he wants to continue." The debate over the Preamble's wording is not new, as the terms 'Socialist' and 'Secular' were incorporated into the Constitution during the 42nd Amendment in 1976.

Historical Context and Political Reactions

The inclusion of 'Socialist' and 'Secular' in the Preamble has been a point of contention since the 42nd Amendment. Critics argue that it was a political maneuver rather than a reflection of the Constituent Assembly's deliberative process. The opposition to Hosabale's remarks has been widespread, with leaders from various political parties expressing their disapproval. CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Hosabale's proposal as a "brazen attempt to dismantle the core ideals of our Republic." The Left parties and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also alleged that Hosabale's proposal is part of a larger conspiracy to alter the Constitution.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Politburo emphasized that the inclusion of 'socialism' and 'secularism' in the Preamble is not arbitrary but reflects the core values for which freedom fighters sacrificed their lives. The Congress party, on its part, has accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention from its own historical transgressions, particularly during the Emergency. The BJP, however, has defended Hosabale's call for a debate, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and senior BJP leaders arguing that any right-thinking citizen would endorse it.

They contend that the 42nd Amendment was a political maneuver and that the original Constitution, as envisioned by Ambedkar, did not include these terms. This debate over the Preamble's wording is reminiscent of historical discussions surrounding the Constitution's framing. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, was a staunch advocate for social justice and equality. His vision for India was one where liberty, equality, and fraternity were not just ideals but lived realities.