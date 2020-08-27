Kangana Ranaut has made startling revelations, saying if Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) enters Bollywood, many A-listers will be behind bars. She also said that she is ready to help NCB, if given her protection.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted last night terming Hindi film industry Bullywood. She also claimed all A-list take drugs. The actress tweeted, "If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

The Manikarnika actress also alleged that her mentor used to spike her drinks and sedate her. Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia."

Kangana Ranaut added, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it's very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

Kangana Ranaut also said that she is ready to help the NCP expose dark side of Bollywood, if she is given protection from the Central government. She wrote, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed.

Rohan Dua retweeted one of Kangana Ranaut's posts and wrote, "Explosive revelations being made by Padma Shri and National film award winner-actor Kangana Raut @KanganaTeam on rampant use of drugs in Bollywood Drinks were spiked Cocaine most common drug."

Responding to him, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I don't think it's that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia's underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything."