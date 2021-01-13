In a controversial remark apparently made against the opposition to COVID-19 vaccine, BJP's firebrand MLA Sangeet Som has said that Muslims should leave India and go to Pakistan if they don't trust the country. The MLA made the remarks on Tuesday after some Muslim communities raised concerns about the presence of pig fat in the coronavirus vaccine.

Rumours of animal extract in vaccines

According to media reports, Som, a BJP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut attended an event on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, where he was asked about concerns being raised by certain Muslim organisations in India about pig fat being found in recently developed corona vaccines.

Replying to this Som said that if the Muslims in India do not have faith in Indian scientists, the Prime Minister and the police administration of the country, then they should leave India and go to Pakistan.

He also said that if their faith is in Pakistan, they should go to Pakistan, but should not doubt the scientists.

World's largest inoculation drive

Som's remarks have come at a time when India is preparing for the world's largest inoculation drive, which is scheduled to begin on January 16.

On Wednesday, Bharat Biotech dispatched the first lot of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin to Delhi and 10 other cities. This came a day after the Serum Institute of India sent the first batches of its Covishield vaccine to 13 locations across the country.

The Centre is planning to inoculate 30 crore people in the first phase of the vaccination drive. Health professionals and frontline workers will get the vaccine for free. After them, people above the age of 50 and those with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

Controversies associated with Som

Som has made several controversial statements in the past as well. He had recently said that the people protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws were "anti-farmer", according to PTI. In 2017, the MLA said that the Taj Mahal was built by traitors and was a "blot on Indian culture".

As per reports, the MLA had also been booked in connection with the communal riots that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli in 2013.