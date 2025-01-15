'If I've Done Well, credit goes to Kangana Ranaut': Shreyas Talpade on Emergency; calls her one of the best Director [Exclusive]

After multiple delays, Kangana Ranaut's political drama Emergency is set to release on January 17, 2025. Kangana will portray the role of Indira Gandhi. The trailer and songs of the film have been widely praised, and with just a day left for the release, Kangana is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

In addition to Kangana, Shreyas Talpade's look and dialogues have also received acclaim. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Shreyas Talpade shared insights about his upcoming film with Kangana Ranaut, his experience shooting for Emergency, and more.

Shreyas Talpade, speaking about shooting with Kangana Ranaut for Emergency, said, "It is a film that deals with one of the darkest chapters of our history—the time when Emergency was declared by the then Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi ji, and what happened during that period. It's a film that is very, very well made by Kangana Ranaut. The way she has performed is fabulous, and I genuinely want the film to release as soon as possible. I want more and more people to watch it. The way it has been crafted showcases international-class production, and people should see it for her exceptional performance. In the first part of the film, you actually forget it's Kangana Ranaut because you become completely immersed in the belief that it's Indira Gandhi ji on screen. For the direction, the performances, and everything else involved in the project, I truly feel Emergency is a must-watch."

Shreyas also heaped praise on Kangana's directing skills, adding, "I personally had a great time working with her. She is one of the best directors I have worked with—very well-prepared, thoroughly researched, and meticulous in her approach. As an actor, she helps me perform better."

Shedding light on his character he mentioned, "The character that I am portraying in the film is of Shri Atal Vihari Bajpayee ji. It was a tough task and a huge responsibility. But thanks to my director, she made it easy for me. So, if you feel I am good in the film, all credit goes to Kangana Ranaut."