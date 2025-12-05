Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday escalated the ongoing luxury-watch controversy, declaring that he is ready to resign "today itself" if any of his disclosures are proven false -- and challenging senior BJP leader and Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, to do the same.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he has already submitted every detail related to his watches to the Lokayukta.

"If I have lied about this matter, I will resign immediately. Otherwise, will he resign?" he said.

He accused Narayanaswamy of speaking without basic knowledge. "If someone wants to comment, they should first understand the issue. Don't talk just for publicity. I act with more responsibility than him," the Congress leader said.

Asked about Narayanaswamy's comment questioning whether the watch was stolen or purchased, Shivakumar shot back: "What does he know? I've submitted everything. Even the income affidavit filed with the Lokayukta is a public document -- let him go check it."

Responding to the claim that he did not disclose some watches in his 2018 and 2023 affidavits, Shivakumar retorted: "Didn't I submit it in 2025?"

He added that he had shown documents only because Narayanaswamy insinuated theft. "Let him raise the issue in the Assembly or anywhere in the country. Who is stopping him?"

A day earlier, Shivakumar had posted his Lokayukta affidavit on X, rebuking Narayanaswamy for "speaking lies just to wag his tongue".

"I am a transparent person. Don't we -- the Chief Minister and I -- have the right to wear the watches we like? Don't talk like a crow plucking a peacock's feather. Use the constitutional powers you have with wisdom," he wrote.

The BJP had earlier questioned both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over allegedly expensive watches, accusing them of deflecting queries. Narayanaswamy said both leaders seem to favour the same luxury brand, even joking that it appeared to be a "Congress-affiliated company".

Citing Shivakumar's affidavit, he noted the declaration of a Rolex valued at Rs 9 lakh and a Hublot worth Rs 23.9 lakh, and alleged that other high-end watches -- including a Cartier he claimed is now worth around Rs 46-47 lakh with tax -- were not declared. He suggested these items may be "stolen or purchased goods", prompting Shivakumar's sharp rebuttal.

(With inputs from IANS)