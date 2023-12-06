Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is one of the most loved and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The show caters to all age groups. The popularity of the show is so immense that even now fans watch the re-run episodes during their free time. Amid all the loved and favourite characters Daya Ben and Jethalal's Jodi is touted as one of the most loved couples.

However, the makers have been facing flack ever since actor Disha Vakani who essayed the iconic character of Dayaben quit the show to go the family way.

Today Jethalal made us all cry . What a marvelous performance Dilip sir.

Not fair #AsitModi .#BoycottTmkoc pic.twitter.com/dHOUOhpJbL — Aasifian (@PreciousSoul11) December 2, 2023

Upset Jethalal tells Sundar that if Daya doesn't return then he will divorce her



Fans are waiting with bated breath for Dayaben to return to the show.

Jethalal gets all teary on TMKOC. ? Now, #BoycottTMKOC is trending as fans demand an apology from Asit Modi for messing with our hearts! ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2JEHgnKrLr — Sab Talks (@sabtalks32) December 3, 2023

Time and again the makers promised that Daya would be back on the show. But it's been over five years since she left the show and all the promises made by the makers seem false.

The last episode saw, ardent fans of TMKOC boycotting the show over yet another false promise of getting Dayaben back on the show.

It so happened that Jethalal and his son Tapu were waiting for Daya to come and she didn't return to Gokuldham society which irked Jethalal and made him upset.

When Jethalal asked Sundar (Daya's brother) about Daya's return, he gave excuses and later assured that Daya would be back in 2024.

Jethalal who is deeply hurt and agitated gives an ultimatum to Sundar that if Daya doesn't return then he will divorce her.

Asit Modi's message for fans

The boycott trend on social media reached producer Asit Modi's ears and he assured his fans that Dayaben will be back on the show soon.

On Tuesday night's episode, the producer of the show, Asit Modi shared a message towards the end of the episode, "Daya bhabhi will return soon, I know you all are upset with us. You all are angry with us and I know you all love me. We value your love and we aren't playing with your emotions. Trust us, we are going to bring Daya Bhabhi soon. Due to some circumstances, we couldn't bring her back in Diwali but in a matter of few days, I promise you all that Daya Bhabhi will be back in Gokuldham Society soon. Please don't get miffed, stay tuned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

About Disha Vakani

Talking about Disha Vakani, the actress after getting married to a businessman, delivered a baby girl in 2017. Vakani, as per reports has also welcomed a baby boy. Disha has always managed to keep her personal life away from the media glare.