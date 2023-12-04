There are very few shows on Indian television that have kept them hooked for years. And one such show is Asit Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash. The show has an ensemble cast of over 10 actors in the show and is one of the longest-running shows.

Fans of TMKOC still watch re-runs of the old episodes of the show that feature Jethalal and Daya Ben. Their chemistry is unmatched and ever since Dayaben has exited, fans are waiting with bated breath for the duo to return on-screen.

Disha Vakani and Monika Bhadoriya quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speculations were rife that the duo exited the show due to payment issues.

The producer of the show had committed that Dayaben would make a comeback in the show. However, she isn't coming anytime soon.

It's been years now, fans are still waiting to watch to this Og Duo on screen.. but the show is only giving lollipop to us !! #BoycottTMKOC ? pic.twitter.com/54IhZpDCU2 — Priya (@hellofrompriya) December 3, 2023

And now fans have taken to social media and are boycotting the show after makers made a false promise to bring back Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

@AsitKumarrModi So you're happy now after breaking the hearts of all your viewers & now there is no reason left to watch the new ep, okay we understand what you want to do, Shame on you! #BoycottTMKOC #tmkoc pic.twitter.com/b2Qlq55gyP — Ayush Mohanty (@iamayushmohanty) December 2, 2023

In the recent episode, it was shown that the entire Gokuldham society including Jethalal and Tappu were waiting for Dayaben's arrival. Dayaben's brother Sundarlal promised them that she would visit Gokuldham society but again everyone was left disappointed as she didn't come. Jethalal also got angry at Sunderlal. Jethalal was in tears as once again Daya didn't come.

Are sab log @AsitKumarrModi iske set par jao aur tod fod karo tabhi isko akal https://t.co/H2zJ7zCd7A popatlal ki shaadi hone deta na daya ko lara wtf is wrong with bloody makers @sabtv — NuPuR sEtHi ?? (@NupurSethi22) December 3, 2023

Seeing Jethalal in tears, fans slammed the makers for not getting Disha Vakhani back.

One user wrote, "This Duo will never be back on Screen." Tagging Asit Modi, another user wrote, "@AsitKumarrModi So you're happy now after breaking the hearts of all your viewers & now there is no reason left to watch the new ep, okay we understand what you want to do, Shame on you!"

Disha was one of the most popular characters in the show. Earlier this year, Shailesh Lodha also left the show and now Sachin Shroff is essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in the show.