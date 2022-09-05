The Mehsana police have booked 45 persons, including the kingpin and private consultant company examiners and students for running the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam racket.

The kingpin and his associates in an organised manner used to forge documents to show that students have cleared graduation and even illegally sent students to the US.

SOG Police Inspector B.H. Rathod in his complaint with the Mehsana police station has stated, "Mehsana District Superintendent of Police had received an email from USA Consulate General (Mumbai) and a leading English newspaper had reported that Nil Patel Dhruv Patel, Urvish Patel and Savan Patel were arrested by USA border customs while crossing St. Regis river, when they were produced before the America court, none of them were able to reply in English nor able to understand questions asked in English, though all four had cleared IELTS English language exams with 6 to 8 band."

During preliminary inquiry it was found that none of the four accused were graduates, all four had left for Canada from Ahmedabad on April 19, 2022 and on April 28 were arrested by the US customs for illegally crossing into America.

"Kingpin Amit Chaudhary, Alpesh Chaudhary and with the help of a private consultant company had organised fake exams of these students in a hotel situated in Navsari in South Gujarat. Amit and Alpesh had ensured that in place of real aspirants, dummy candidates appeared for the examination and later showed that these students had appeared and cleared IELTS exams," said the complaint.

"As all these had cleared IELTS exams with more than six bands, using fake IELTS certificates, agents got these four and other students admission in Canada's college. From where their illegal entry to America was planned, which failed," said the complaint.