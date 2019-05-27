The authorities were alerted about the IED near Kakkar chowk by the road opening party (ROP), connecting Rajouri district with Jammu, at around 7:30 am, following which the bomb disposal squad destroyed the IED. A bottle filled with a liquid material and a polybag filled with some solid substance were found, according to the police. Vehicular traffic in the area was suspended for around four hours after the detection.

A police team headed by in-charge of Chingus Chatyari police post and sub-inspector MD Khan was deployed soon after the ROP flashed an alert. Appreciating the jawans of the ROP for their timely action, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said, "Timely action by the alert jawans of Army averted any untoward incident."

Probe into the matter has been initiated by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Govind Rattan, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)