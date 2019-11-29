Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has invited applications for the vacancies in the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The online application process, which started on November 28, 2019, will continue till December 12, 2019. The interested candidates should visit the official website of IDBI Bank – idbibank.in (http://www.idbibank.in) - to submit their application form.

The selection of candidates for IDBI Bank SO posts will be done on the basis of Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: The age limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Agriculture Officer, Fraud Risk Management – Fraud Analyst (Maker) should be within 25 to 35 years of age. Those applying for Faculty – Behavioural Sciences and Transaction Monitoring Team (Head) should be within 35 to 45 years of age. The Fraud Risk Management – Investigator (Checker) should be within 28 to 40 years of age.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Agriculture Officer: 40 posts

Faculty Behavioural Sciences: 1 post

Fraud Risk Management Fraud Analyst (Maker): 14 posts

Fraud Risk Management (Investigator Checker): 5 posts

Transaction Monitoring Team (Head): 1 post

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Here's how to apply