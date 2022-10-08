Banks face Rs.10K fine if their ATMs fail to dispense cash for more than 10 hrs Close
Banks face Rs.10K fine if their ATMs fail to dispense cash for more than 10 hrs

The Finance Ministry on Friday invited expression of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment in IDBI Bank, a move which would allow sale of a joint stake of the government and LIC of up to 60 per cent in the bank.

IDBI Bank
IDBI BankIANS

As per the bid details issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), LIC will cut its stake in IDBI Bank to 19 per cent from 49.2 per cent, while the government will cut its share to 15 per cent from 45.5 per cent at present.

According to the conditions of the EoI, private sector banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), foreign banks and even alternative investment funds registered by SEBI can bid for IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank
IDBI bank is reeling under heavy debt of nonperforming assets (NPAs), which on a gross basis was estimated at more than 29% of advances as on June 30Credit: Reuters

The successful bidder has been mandated to scale down equity to 26 per cent in 15 years.

However, in the first five years starting from the date of acquisition, 40 per cent of equity capital would remain captive or locked, according to RBI guidelines. 

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read