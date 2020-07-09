Hours after the fake notice of CBSE results circulated online, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board has announced that the results of class 10th and class 12th board exams will be out on Friday, 10 July, at 3 pm.

The formal announcement has been made by the ICSE on its website. The students of class 10th and class 12th board exams can check their results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

"The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, July 10 at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," News18 quoted Board Secretary Arathoon as saying.

They can also get the results by sending SMS to their Unique id to 09248082883 in this format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. The board had postponed all exams scheduled between March 19 and 31 over Covid-19 outbreak.

The students will be graded on internal assessments.

CBSE Fake Notice

A fake notice about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing the results for classes 10 and 12 on July 11 and July 13 was doing rounds on social media. The circular was tweeted by news agency ANI, before retracting it.

"A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)," the clarification tweet from ANI read.