The CBSE Board on Thursday, June 25, told the Supreme Court that the pending board examinations for class 10 and 12, which were scheduled to take place from July 1 to 15, now stand cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came as India recorded the biggest single-day spike of around 17,000 cases of the Covid-19 today. Currently, there are 1,86,514 active and 2,71,696 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have conveyed the inability to conduct examinations.

The CBSE also informed the top court that the exams will be conducted when the condition is conducive.

On the cancellation of the board exams this year, the CBSE said that the scheme has been set up where class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of the last three exams. However, CBSE Board Class 12 students will also have an option to opt for examinations that are to be conducted later.

Students and their parents appeal to SC

The students and their parents associated with the CBSE Board had appealed to the top court to cancel the pending CBSE Board Exams 2020.

Earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that the pending class 10 and 12 board exams were decided to be conducted at 15,000 centres across India instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier.

The overall number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 9.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 482,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

ICSE exams stand cancelled

After CBSE, the ICSE also cancels Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. The internal assessment system will be followed to declare the ICSE board exam results for classes 10 and 12. Students have no option to appear for the board exams.