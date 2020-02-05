It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex needn't worry about where to stay if they do decide to shift base to the United States. Reportedly, Madonna has offered up her £5.6million New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a bizarre Instagram post.

Apparently, in the strange video shared to Instagram, the music legend claimed Canada was 'boring' and urged the young family to move to her Central Park residency instead. The pop-sensation compared her £5.6m apartment to Buckingham Palace: "Buckingham Palace has got nothing on Central Park West. "The view is much better for sure, not a bunch of guys in wool hats." The comments refer to the royal guards who wear bearskin hats outside of the palace.

Well, we have to say that is quite an offer. And it might be too tempting for Meghan and Harry to turn down without even considering it. The Royal couple have apparently been living in Canada ever since they resigned from their "senior" Royal roles and announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States.

Reportedly, Madonna has been in London for her Madame X tour, and shot the video backstage. She said: "It's a two bed, it has the best view in Manhattan, and an incredible balcony. That is going to be a winner, a real deal breaker."

However, it doesn't look like Meghan and Harry will be moving to the States soon as they have reportedly settled into an extravagantly expensive mansion in Canada. The Royal couple have yet to announce any concrete plans to show their financial independence. It looks like the Royal Palace will continue to foot their bills even after their supposed exit. We have to say, that is quite the win for Meghan and Harry. We'll just have to wait and see if they do pursue actual financial independence after all. You can check out the video here: