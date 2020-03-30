With the objective of making banking services available on smartphones, private lender ICICI Bank has launched WhatsApp banking service in wake of ongoing lockdown across India. The new WhatsApp service will enable ICICI Bank customers to avail of select services.

"Our retail customers can know their last three transactions, check their savings account balance, info on pre-approved instant loan, credit card limit, etc. Customers can also block their credit cards or debit card in case of theft or hacking. Customers can also track nearest ATMs or branches using the WhatsApp banking service," Anup Bagchi, ED at ICICI Bank said in a statement.

Banking security on WhatsApp

The bank hopes that the new WhatsApp banking service will help customers and provide a hassle-free comfort in times of lockdown in the country. The new service will ensure total security as it's with end-to-end encryption for all the messages, said the bank in the release.

No need for net banking

Another advantage of the WhatsApp banking service is that customer doesn't need net banking access for this. "Customers need not come to the branch or use the IVR service to begin WhatsApp service as it's instantaneous and secure. We hope the service will add more comfort to the customers. While on social media, customers can access the banking services using WhatsApp," the bank said.

Every ICICI Bank savings account holder can use WhatsApp banking service with a registered mobile number. Further, non-ICICI Bank customers can also use the service to track the nearest ATM or the branch near to them.

How to use ICICI Bank WhatsApp service?

ICICI Bank customers need to save the bank's verified WhatsApp profile number (9324953001), to their contacts on the mobile phone. Then send to the number from your mobile number registered with the bank. The customers will receive a reply with a list of services available.

The bank recently launched ICICIStack digital service in times of coronavirus outbreak. The ICICIStack offers instant opening of savings account, instant PPF and a host of 500 services covering all the banking requirements. etc. The ICICIStack is available on the internet banking platform or mobile phone app.