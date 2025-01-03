Ice Hockey League to start in Leh with 10 men's, five women's teams in fray

The second edition of the Ice Hockey League will be held in Ladakh from January 4 to 13 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, here with 10 men's and five women's teams fighting it out for the top honours.

This year the league aims to build on the momentum gained from the inaugural edition, which saw a total of 6000 spectators, once again bringing together local talent from across the region.

The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL) 2025 will feature a total of 30 matches – 23 in the men's category and 10 in the women's, over a span of 10 days.

In the men's tournament, the 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five each, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals. The women's tournament will also follow a two-group round-robin format, with three and two teams in each group, followed by semifinals and then finals on January 12. The men's championship final is set for January 13.

The League, set to take place following the Losar festivities, aims to provide a sense of community engagement while encouraging players to remain active during the winter months. The initiative is part of Royal Enfield's Social Mission in Ladakh to showcase local talent and also foster the development of Ice hockey as a key sport in the region.

In preparation for the league, Royal Enfield conducted extensive training and scouting camps across Ladakh, including Drass, Zanskar, Nubra, Kargil, Shakar Chiktan, Leh, and Changthang. The players were trained by coaches who underwent specialised training in Delhi in December 2024 under the mentorship of Darryl Easson, an IIHF-certified coach-instructor who has previously coached for the national teams in the UK and Hungary.

Teams and tournament details:

Men's teams:

Changla Blasters, Kangs Sing, Zangskar Chadar Tamers, Maryul Spawo, Shakar Chiktan Royals, Sham Wolves, Purig Warriors, Changthang Shans, United Nubra, Humas Warriors

Women's teams:

Maryul Spamo, Sham Eagles, Changla Lamo, Skara Chiktan Queens, Humas Queens.

