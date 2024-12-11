The Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) is set to make a grand return in 2025, with Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh playing host. The games are scheduled to take place between January 23 and February 25, 2025. Ladakh will host the ice events from January 23 to 27, while Jammu & Kashmir will host the snow events from February 22 to 25.

The Khelo India Winter Games, which began in 2020, have seen a steady increase in participation over the years. The inaugural edition saw almost 1000 athletes, including 306 women, take part. This number grew to more than 1350 athletes in 2021 and over 1500 in 2022, highlighting the growing popularity of the Games in Jammu & Kashmir.

The 2024 iteration of KIWG had over 1200 participants, including more than 700 athletes, 141 support staff, 113 technical officials, and over 250 volunteers.

The 2024 edition was also significant as it marked the first time the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, along with the Sports Authority of India, managed the technical conduct of the Games in association with the National Sports Federations and Indian Olympic Association.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, expressed excitement for the upcoming season of Khelo India Games. He emphasized the importance of the Winter Games in identifying the best athletes to represent India at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 2025 edition will be the second consecutive year that UT Ladakh will host a portion of the Khelo India Winter Games. Before the 2024 edition, Jammu & Kashmir used to host all the events. Leh successfully hosted ice events like skating and hockey in February 2024, while Gulmarg, as always, hosted the snow events like skiing and snowboarding.

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted the government's efforts to promote winter sports and encourage more athletes to take up skiing and skating. He noted the participation of many athletes from remote Himalayan villages in these Games, calling it very encouraging.

The Khelo India Winter Games are part of a broader effort by the Indian government to promote sports and physical fitness. The Fit India Movement, launched in 2020, has seen various initiatives such as the Fit India Cyclothon, Fit India Walkathon, and Fit India School Week, aimed at promoting a fit and healthy lifestyle among Indians.

The Khelo India initiative also includes the Khelo India University games and the Khelo India Youth & Para Games, scheduled to take place in Bihar in April 2025. These games aim to promote inclusivity and provide opportunities for athletes with disabilities to compete at a high level.