Who doesn't love ice cream? And when it's free, people want it more. If you're in San Francisco and want some free ice cream, your wish can come true. But that's not it. If selected, you'll get free ice cream made to suit your preferences. If you're wondering what's the catch, there's none.

Adrianna Tan, Product Director of City and County of San Francisco Digital Services, announced on Twitter of a dream job for anyone who might be interested. Ice cream taste testers are wanted in San Francisco and all you have to do is DM or reply to Tan, who posted the noble idea of treating random strangers to ice cream at her expense.

Read: Have you tried these weirdest food combos?

How to get free ice cream sample?

"I am looking to recruit ice cream taste testers in San Francisco! Your job will be to eat free ice cream, and nominate flavors. You can be anywhere, but please be able to pickup free ice cream in Lower Polk. I expect to do this through end of Nov. I'll pick 10 people randomly!"

To spice things up, Tan shared a tempting photo of three scoops of Spanish chocolate ice cream. For anyone who might be wondering the reason behind this, Tan said: "I love ice cream, used to make it, and I think everyone should have more ice cream especially during this difficult week! I'll be in touch with the lucky 10."

I am looking to recruit ice cream taste testers in San Francisco! Your job will be to eat free ice cream, and nominate flavors. You can be anywhere, but please be able to pickup free ice cream in Lower Polk. I expect to do this through end of Nov. I’ll pick 10 people randomly! — Adrianna Tan (@skinnylatte) November 2, 2020

All you need to do is DM your favourite flavour and any preference like dairy-free ice cream and when chosen, your demands will be met. Fill up your car's gas and be ready to drop by to pick your free sample of ice cream. Tan will DM those who are selected, so better keep an eye out on Twitter's Messages.