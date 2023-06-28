The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule and time table has finally been revealed. This year, the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup, will be held in India. This is the first time that India will be hosting a World Cup on its home ground. Take a look at the match start date, India's match time table, date, teams and more.

Time and date

The first match will start on 5 October 2023 and the finals will be played on 19 November 2023. The event was supposed to take place from 9th February to 26th March 2023 earlier, but later got pushed. At the beginning, there will be 10 teams playing to qualify. Towards the end, four teams will go into the semi-final, from where two will then move to the finals. So far, Australian cricket team has been the maximum winner of World Cups.

India schedule

India will play its first match against team Australia on October 8, in Chennai. The high-voltage and most awaited India – Pakistan match will take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad. The semi-finals will take place on November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. The finals will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.