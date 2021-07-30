PV Sindhu, badminton silver medallist at the 2016 Olympics, on Friday kept on course for gold as she stormed into the semifinals, after winning over Japan's Akane Yamachuchi. She remains one of the hopefuls for a gold after the lone silver that India has won through weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

With 21-13, 22-20 win over Yamaguchi, Sindhu enters the semifinal with a thrilling win in straight games that lasted for 56 minutes.

In her earlier games, Shindu was expected to face some trouble against Mia Blichfeldt, the former world No.11, but outplayed the Dane to win 21-15, 21-13 their pre-quarter final clash. Sindhu played aggressively and used her deceptive drops to devastating effect as she kept Mia on tenterhooks throughout the match.

Her match against Japan's Yamaguchi proved a smooth sail with an aggressive play displayed by her from the start and winning in two straight games 21-13, 22-20. Now, Sindhu is all set to enter the semifinals.

(Developing story)