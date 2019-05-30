Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis believes that South Africa can play 'without any pressure' and hence, can aim for a good finish in the 2019 World Cup. South Africa have always come into the tournament as favourites but have managed to trip in crucial moments. The Proteas have won only one of seven World Cup knockout matches since making their tournament debut back in in 1992 and tasted defeat in the semi-finals four years ago.

However, Kallis believes not being tipped as potential winners might work in South Africa's favour this season.

"The results they have over the last few years haven't been as good as they would have liked maybe but this is a great place for them to be (not being talked about)," he told reporters at the tournament opening ceremony in London on Wednesday.

"Coming here without any pressure around their neck, they can play with freedom -- South Africa are my dark horse side," added Kallis.

South Africa take on England in the opener

South Africa will take on England in the opener. The hosts are widely tipped to be the favourites and go all the way and clinch the trophy in their home conditions. Kallis said that the journey of England ever since they were ousted back in 2015 has been unbelievable.

"It has been unbelievable -- where they have come from four years ago to now is incredible. They come in as favourites and the guys all know their roles, but they have the pressure of being at home as well," the legendary all-rounder said.

"It will be interesting to see how they (England) adapt if things don't go their way -- and that can always happen in a World Cup -- how they react to that," he added.

Batting has been the cornerstone of this England team's resurgence and the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan have set the stage alight on numerous occasions.

"It's an exciting feeling being in this team as you have world-class players all around you and the opposition might get 370, but there's a belief in the dressing room that we can chase it down," said England leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson, who was England's bowling coach not too long ago, believes England will be the side under pressure since there is this feeling that the side will have to play extremely bad, not to win the tournament.