The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to revolutionize the digital experience for cricket fans during the Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament, scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies, will be marked by a series of innovative digital initiatives aimed at engaging and rewarding cricket fans across the globe.

In a significant move towards inclusivity, the ICC is launching dedicated Hindi language social media channels on Instagram and Facebook. This initiative is designed to cater to the vast Hindi-speaking population in cricket-loving nations, providing them with tailored content, updates, and exclusive insights into the tournament, including Hindi language highlights for all India and knockout matches.

Complementing the social media content, the ICC will also produce content at matches and in their digital hub in Barbados around the clock. This ensures fans receive the latest updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes footage throughout the tournament.

Unprecedented Access to Live Matches

For the first time, ICC.tv will offer direct-to-fan streaming in 83 territories, including Nepal, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Japan, and Germany. This initiative will provide fans in these regions with unprecedented access to live matches, highlights, and exclusive content. This is a significant move towards democratizing access to cricket content, especially in regions where cricket is gaining popularity but access to live matches has been a challenge.

In addition to video content, the ICC will also carry live radio commentary from licensee BBC globally through the ICC website and App. This initiative will cater to fans who prefer audio content and those who may not have access to video streaming due to bandwidth constraints.

Enhancing Fan Engagement with Digital Innovations

The ICC is also launching an entirely new t20worldcup.com website and Mobile app, placing video content at the centre. The digital platforms will feature AI-produced video clips alongside high-quality video features created on the ground, delivering the best T20 World Cup experience right to the screens at fans' homes.

In a move to reward fans for their digital activities, the ICC is introducing the ICC Fan Passport, developed as part of their partnership with the NEAR Foundation. Whether predicting match outcomes or participating in integrations on Roblox, fans can earn points and unlock rewards, enhancing their T20 World Cup experience.

Interactive Games and Partnerships

In partnership with FanCraze, the ICC's Digital Collectibles Partner, a Web3 fantasy-style game with ICC Crictos at the heart of the product will be launched. In other gaming news, the ICC Fan Zone will be integrated into three of the biggest games on Roblox, providing an immersive experience for younger fans.

The ICC Digital department aims to showcase what it's like to be at their amazing events to the hundreds of millions of fans across the world who love the game but can't be there in person. These series of initiatives will not only bring these experiences to more fans but reward those who engage most deeply.