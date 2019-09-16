The India-Pakistan fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was the most viewed match in the quadrennial tournament. A statement released by ICC said that globally it was the most viewed match as the numbers were 273 million unique views for TV while 50 million views for the digital platform.

"The most-watched match globally was India versus Pakistan with 273 million unique viewers tuning into linear TV coverage with over another 50 million digital-only viewers," the statement read.

Moreover, this year's tournament was the most viewed ICC tournament ever as the global average audience in total was 1.6 billion. India recorded the largest number of views on the digital platform. It was the most widely covered ICC event ever with 25 broadcast partners worldwide.

The statement added that the event saw a rise of 38 per cent from the previous edition of the quadrennial tournament. This was also the first time that the final of the tournament ended as a tie and super over had to come into play. But finally, it was decided on the number of boundaries hit by both the teams and England emerged as winners.

The most viewed match of the tournament ended in a comfortable victory for Team India as they beat Pakistan by 89 runs in the rain-interrupted encounter.

The Men in Blue posted a total of 336 runs for the loss of five wickets with Rohit Sharma scoring a century. In reply, Pakistan lost the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq very early.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman contributed with a 104 runs partnership but their efforts went in vain as the Men in Green fell short of the target and ended with 212 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets.

The Indian bowlers were pretty much impressive with Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picking up two wickets each.

India topped the group stage and went out of the tournament after they were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs as the Indian middle-order crumbled in front of the Kiwi pace attack.