Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc has made it clear that if India face them for the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on July 14 at Lords then they should be prepared to tackle their fast bowling. The 29-year-old cricketer has literally warned the Indian team and said that in the game of the group stage which India defeated Australia by 36 runs at the Oval they were a bit off but now they have improved a lot.

As quoted by IANS the left-arm pacer said, "I think since that game (group stage match against India), we've taken wickets through the middle fairly regularly, and whether it's attacking more -- or I think the biggest part was the execution. We were all probably a little bit off in that Indian game and they had wickets in the shed and exploded at the end. We've continued to improve since that game through our execution and being really calm."

He also added that the Baggy Greens mean business and India should not judge them on the basis of the performance in the group stage as they were just getting warmed-up.

Recently, Shaun Marsh and Glen Maxwell have suffered injuries at the nets facing the bowling of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. They were hit by short balls from both the bowlers and Marsh is already out of the tournament whereas Maxwell is under observation.

It will be a difficult task for the Indian batters if they face Australia in the final as the Australian bowlers are in good form.

Australia will face South Africa in their last match of the group stage and are on the top spot of the table. On the other hand, India are on the second position in the table and their final match is against Sri Lanka which is scheduled on Saturday. Australia, India, England and New Zealand have all qualified for the semi-finals.