When West Indies decided to bowl first against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, it was believed that the ball would swing around and trouble the batsmen. But instead, it was the extra bounce of the pitch that destroyed Pakistan's batting.

It started with Imam-ul-Haq strangling a delivery down the leg side and giving an easy catch to the wicketkeeper. Fakhar Zaman, who was looking in fine touch and playing delightful strokes, then got undone by a bouncer that hit his helmet and somehow ricocheted onto the stumps. Babar Azam then took the initiative and played some awe-inspiring shots but flashed at a wide delivery to give Shai Hope the opportunity to pull off a great catch, and he did.

The hostility of the West Indian bowlers continued and they had some luck along the way also. Sarfraz Ahmed was dismissed when he got the tickle of the glove on a delivery down the leg side and West Indies asked for a review. Haris Sohail tried a big cut shot but the ball bounced too much and took the outside edge.

Imad Wasim similarly fell while attempting a pull shot against a delivery which reared up and took the top edge, collected coolly by Chris Gayle at first slip. Shadab Khan was trapped lbw, a rare mode of dismissal today while Hasan Ali fell while going for an aggressive pull shot, getting a top edge taken at mid-off.

Mohammad Hafeez was watching at the other end but eventually was undone by another rising delivery which he could only fend off high in the air and the catch was taken by the fielder running in from deep fine-leg. Wahab Riaz hit two sixes and a four in a Jason Holder over but eventually he also fell to Oshane Thomas who finished with four wickets.

Andre Russell, known more for his batting these days got two key wickets whereas captain Holder picked up three. The remaining wicket went to Sheldon Cottrell. Putting it in simple terms, the pace and bounce was too hot to handle for Pakistan.