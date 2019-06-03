England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first in his team's second match of ICC 2019 World Cup, against Pakistan at Trent Bridge. The one change made by the English team is the arrival of Mark Wood in place of Liam Plunkett. Wood has shown the ability to bowl at high speeds and rattle the batsmen. Morgan did say that the reason for the change is to get some extra pace in the bowling attack.Considering how badly Pakistan struggled against the West Indian bowlers on this very ground, having a genuinely quick bowler is an understandable strategy.

On the other hand, Pakistan dropped Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim to have the veteran Shoaib Malik and hard-hitter Asif Ali in the team. While the former's quality and experience would be needed badly by his team, Ali's ability to score quick runs might come in handy at the end of the innings.